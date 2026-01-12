Delaware sees first avian flu in commercial flock during 2025-26 waterfowl migratory season

The state reports its first presumptive positive for avian influenza in a commercial flock during the 2025-26 waterfowl migratory season.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced over the weekend a presumptive positive for avian flu following preliminary testing of a commercial broiler flock in Kent County.

The affected premises were quarantined by state officials, and the birds depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

The birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture - with the help of the University of Delaware laboratory system - will perform active surveillance and testing of the birds for avian influenza within the state every day.

Surveillance is conducted at commercial poultry operations, exhibition and backyard flocks and at livestock and poultry auctions.

Avian influenza is highly contagious, and it’s a respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure. It can spread flock to flock through contact with infected poultry, equipment and clothing of caretakers.

Poultry owners are advised to exclude their flock from spaces where wild or migratory birds have access, disinfect equipment, vehicles and clothing, and isolate any animals with signs of illness and contact a veterinarian.

Also, commercial poultry producers should follow the procedures of the company they grow for when they notice signs of the disease, and backyard flock owners should contact the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at 302-698-4507 or email poultry.health@delaware.gov. Flock owners need to provide contact information, size of flock, location and concerns.