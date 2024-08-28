Milford addresses increased power outages

The Milford area has seen several power outages recently.

Southwest Milford has seen the bulk of the outages, with four major instances this summer.

While that is a normal amount for a city, Milford’s electric director Anthony Chipola said it’s an elevated number for one circuit.

Issues first started cropping up in the spring and were exacerbated by the weather this summer, Chipola said.

“We were fortunate in that our system is robust enough that when we find the area that there was an outage, it's a quick repair, and we're able to get it back on,” Chipola said.

The outages are a result of several factors, including storms, vegetation overgrowth and aging equipment.

Chipola said the city is moving toward a more programmatic type of tree clearing “where we are looking at a certain section of the city, and then we're trimming it back to a point where we don't have to be out there every year at the same area.”

The city is addressing the issue in several ways, including managing overgrowth, replacing old equipment and looking at installing fault indicators.

“I just want to stress… that we're doing everything we can to improve the reliability, and that way, we're not having such a negative impact on our residents and our customers,” Chipola said.

Milford outages can be reported to the city.