Electricity

-
Renewable energy company Ørstead announced it’s not going to connect its offshore wind farm at Fenwick Island State Park. This means a loss of major park…
-
The Public Service Commission is allowing Delmarva Power to move forward with the rate hike request it submitted in August. Delmarva hiked its nearly $25…
-
The Public Service Commission heard public comments this week on Delmarva Power’s rate increase request.In August, the utility company asked to hike gas…
-
After two failed attempts, DC regulators on Wednesday approved a $6.8 billion merger between Exelon Corp and Delmarva Power owner Pepco Holdings - the…
-
The state is asking Delmarva Power to continue breaking down extra fees and charges on customers' monthly electric bills. The public service commission…
-
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has sided with Delaware in agreeing to review the cost-sharing plan for a new transmission line across Delaware…
-
The new Garrison Energy Center, a natural gas-fired power plant built by the Calpine Corporation, promises help reduce the state’s carbon footprint. It’s…