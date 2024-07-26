© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Recovery Cafe to open in Dover

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published July 26, 2024 at 8:41 PM EDT
The exterior of a building with the Network Connect logo on a sign outside. Another sign in the foreground reads: "In need of resources? CWAs are on-site."
Abigail Lee
/
Delaware Public Media
Dover's new Recovery Cafe offers people in recovery long-term support and a safe space to spend time.

Dover’s new Recovery Cafe opens to the public this Friday after hosting a soft open last week for community members to see the space.

Recovery cafes are community spaces that are safe and drug- and alcohol-free. Once the cafe in Dover opens, people will be able to visit up to three times as a guest.

From there, visitors must become members to spend time at the cafe. That means agreeing to three rules: they come into the facility drug- and alcohol-free, they contribute to the cafe somehow – such as cleaning up the lounge or taking the trash out – and they commit to attend one circle per week.

Cafe manager Aliyah Bass says the Dover area didn’t have an accessible, safe place for people who want to stay clean, but the cafe changes things.

“They wake up on a Friday, nowhere to go? We're open,” Bass said. “We're open, so we make it so they'll be covered all week long.”

Bass wants to make it clear – the Recovery Cafe is not a drop-in or treatment center – it’s a space and a resource for long-term support.

Members will be able to get help with things like scheduling doctor’s appointments and finding housing assistance. They’ll also be able to access activities like open mic nights, exercise classes and meditation sessions at the facility on East Division Street.

Highmark Health Options and Network Connect sponsor the cafe.

The cafe will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
