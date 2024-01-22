The Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health seeks focus on homelessness and substance abuse

The Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health issues a call to action on homelessness and substance abuse.

More Delawareans find themselves in two demographics: those struggling with substance abuse, and those experiencing homelessness.

The hardships that go along with homelessness, such as prolonged hunger, and exposure to the elements, can cause some to turn to illicit substances for pain relief.

Reports from Delaware Health and Social Services behavioral health providers indicate that 13% of those entering mental health treatment and 7% of those entering addiction treatment in Delaware were unhoused.

“When we broaden the scope to looking at people getting treatment who are not just completely homeless and on the street, but we also include those who are housing unstable, the percentage unfortunately gets even worse,” said Joanna Champney, Director of the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health. “67% or 2/3 of clients who are receiving Services supported by our federal Statewide Opioid Response grant we're housing unstable during federal fiscal year 2023”

But despite that high number, it only represents a portion of those struggling with substance abuse.

Shar’on Bell, Manager of DSAMH’s Encampment Outreach Program, says in her experience, lack of housing leads to treatment aversion.

“When we go out to our encampments and we offer services for substance use disorder, the primary reason they decline it is because they have no place to come back to. So even if they go into temporary housing afterwards, they’re still homeless and they have nowhere to go,” explained Bell.

The odds of relapse also increase without access to permanent housing.

“It is pretty unreasonable to expect someone who is sleeping outside every night without access to basic things like shelter, running water, heat, etcetera, is going to be able to meaningfully get well, get clean, and address their substance abuse and mental health,” said Rachel Strucker, Executive Director of Housing Alliance Delaware.

She says the solution is creating access to housing without preconditions.

But there is a major shortfall in affordable housing stock, and no timeline for increasing it to meet current needs.

The 2023 Delaware Housing Needs Assessment shows that to keep up with current demand, 2,400 affordable units need to be added each year.

The Delaware State Housing Authority is working on multiple initiatives to increase affordable housing stock and recovery housing stock, including the Recovery Housing Program and the Home For Good program.

But with such a large housing deficit, DSAMH and their community partners are increasing their work in providing treatment access and distributing harm reduction tools.

DSAMH’s Recovery Support Scholarship Program allows treatment providers to offer emergency housing support to people already in treatment. The scholarship can fund a seven-day hotel stay, one-time, one month rental assistance, a one-time security deposit, or one month of Oxford House rent.

The Encampment Outreach Program offers transportation to individuals living in encampments to seek treatment services at organizations like Horizon House.

The likelihood of an overdose are higher for those experiencing homelessness due to isolation and lack of access to phones to call for help.

For that reason, Narcan distribution is particularly important.

This Wednesday, the Housing Alliance Delaware will have their annual, statewide, Point In Time count. In 2023, the count revealed there were at least 198 people living unsheltered in a single night, representing the highest unsheltered count on record in Delaware since 2008.

This year for the first time, volunteers who are participating in the count will be able to offer Narcan to all unsheltered people that they encounter.

They are currently seeking volunteers to help with this effort.

This spring, DSAMH will be placing harm reduction vending machines in accessible outdoor locations. They will have Narcan, fentanyl and xylazine testing strips, dental care items, and safe sex resources.

The Encampment Outreach Program, or the Mobile Bridge Clinic, and Horizon House are both currently seeking donations of items to distribute to unhoused populations in Delaware.

Needed items include clothes, hygiene products, non-perishable food items, and camping gear.

Email Shar’on Bell at sbell@delaware.gov, or call Horizon House at (302) 655-7108 for more information on donating.

