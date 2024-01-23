Legislation filed to create Delaware Artificial Intelligence Commission

State Rep. Krista Griffith (D-Wilmington) introduces a bill seeking to guide how the First State will handle Artificial Intelligence

The legislation would establish the Delaware Artificial Intelligence Commission, tasked with making recommendations to the General Assembly and Department of Technology and Information on AI utilization within the state.

Over the past five years, 17 states have enacted bills that focus on AI regulation and 12 have focused on ensuring data privacy and accountability.

One of the main responsibilities of the AI Commission would be conducting a comprehensive inventory of all Generative AI usage within Delaware’s government and identifying high-risk areas in each.

“While there’s significant advantages to the technology, I think there are deep concerns. So I thought it was time to bring together thought leaders in the state of Delaware who can really weigh into these issues and come up with thoughtful approaches," Griffith says.

She says there are concerns with AI further deepening divides within marginalized communities with the use of algorithms, like predictive policing tactics or creating barriers for obtaining loans, insurance or jobs.

Griffith says subcommittees could be created that specifically dive into AI usage in industries and make policy recommendations on how to ensure the technology is not violating any individual’s rights.

"The real work of this commission is going to be at the ground level through subcommittees that will look at business and industry, will look at healthcare, will look at education... really the issues are limitless, and so we're not going to be able to tackle everything, but we'll be able to prioritize and take deep dives on particular issues that are important to our consumers."

Griffith says this bill is crucial in continuing to build upon the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act signed into law in September, and this Commission would continue the efforts of protecting individual’s rights.

“That’s foremost, in my mind, is having an understanding of where are we using AI, how is it currently impacting people – and if it’s in a negative way – what can we do about it? And if it’s in a positive way, how do we encourage that or assist in that technology to make things better for people here?”

The commission would be made up of 17 members, including AI experts and members of the administration and General Assembly.

The bill currently awaits action in the House Technology and Telecommunications Committee.