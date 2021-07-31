 Some Democratic lawmakers calling for one of their own to step down immediately | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Some Democratic lawmakers calling for one of their own to step down immediately

By 4 minutes ago
  • Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

A state representative announced he won’t run again after a leaked email containing anti-Asian slurs and jokes about sex workers.

 

But some members of his own party think he should step down now.

 

Democratic State Rep. Gerald Brady (D-Northwest Wilmington) announced he won’t seek re-election in 2022, but intends to finish out his term next year.

 

House Democratic leaders have supported his decision, and say it was his to make. But some progressive members of their caucus disagree, calling for Brady to  resign immediately.

 

State Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Claymont) posted on Twitter Thursday saying “Over the last few days, I have heard from constituents we share who are rightfully disgusted & outraged by Rep Brady's comments, including many who feel he can no longer adequately represent them.”

 

McBride and Brady both represent parts of Northwest Wilmington. Her comments come after State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Christina) also posted a statement calling for Brady’s immediate resignation.

 

In Brady’s own statement, he says he can’t ask voters to put their faith in him again. McBride and Wilson-Anton argue if he can’t ask for their support in the next election, he shouldn’t be representing them next legislative session either.

 

The two progressive lawmakers are the only Democrats calling for his immediate resignation, standing alongside the Delaware Republican Party, who are also asking House leadership to conduct an ethics investigation into the matter.

 

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Tags: 
Gerald Brady
Sarah McBride
Madinah Wilson-Anton
Delaware General Assembly

Related Content

After email controversy, State Rep. Brady announces political retirement next year

By Jul 26, 2021
Delaware General Assembly

State Rep. Gerald Brady says he won’t run for re-election next year, after an email scandal that has constituents up in arms.


House leaders won't call for resignation after lawmaker used anti-Asian slur

By Jul 21, 2021
Delaware General Assembly

A Democratic state lawmaker is apologizing after using a racial slur in an email this week.


State lawmakers pass $15 hour minimum wage

By Jun 17, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Delaware’s minimum wage will go up to $15 per hour over the next few years.


Sen. Ernie Lopez announces retirement

By Jul 19, 2021
Delaware General Assembly

Sen. Ernie Lopez reflects on his last ten years serving Delaware's beach towns in the state senate, after he announced he won't be running for re-election next year.