Some Democratic lawmakers calling for one of their own to step down immediately

A state representative announced he won’t run again after a leaked email containing anti-Asian slurs and jokes about sex workers.

But some members of his own party think he should step down now.

Democratic State Rep. Gerald Brady (D-Northwest Wilmington) announced he won’t seek re-election in 2022, but intends to finish out his term next year.

House Democratic leaders have supported his decision, and say it was his to make. But some progressive members of their caucus disagree, calling for Brady to resign immediately.

State Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Claymont) posted on Twitter Thursday saying “Over the last few days, I have heard from constituents we share who are rightfully disgusted & outraged by Rep Brady's comments, including many who feel he can no longer adequately represent them.”

McBride and Brady both represent parts of Northwest Wilmington. Her comments come after State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Christina) also posted a statement calling for Brady’s immediate resignation.

In Brady’s own statement, he says he can’t ask voters to put their faith in him again. McBride and Wilson-Anton argue if he can’t ask for their support in the next election, he shouldn’t be representing them next legislative session either.

The two progressive lawmakers are the only Democrats calling for his immediate resignation, standing alongside the Delaware Republican Party, who are also asking House leadership to conduct an ethics investigation into the matter.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.