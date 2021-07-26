After email controversy, State Rep. Brady announces political retirement next year

State Rep. Gerald Brady says he won’t run for re-election next year, after an email scandal that has constituents up in arms.

Last week, an email leaked from the Democrat’s government account showed him using an anti-Asian slur and joked about human trafficking as forwarding an email from an advocate outside of Delaware.

Brady apologized and promised to make amends with the Asian American community, but many people have called for his resignation and an ethics investigation, including the Delaware Republican Party.

“We are keenly aware of the growth in anti-Asian hatred during this past year, and the last thing anyone should have to experience on top of that is one of their elected representatives dehumanizing them as a joke,” said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach), Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst (D-Delaware City) and Majority Whip Larry Mitchell (D-Elsmere) in a statement

They added the decision was Brady’s alone, and promised to provide sensitivity training to all representatives to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

And while they provided guidance over the past few days, they said only Brady could make the decision about his future in the state house.

"I cannot in good conscience ask the voters to put their faith in me again after I betrayed theirs," said Brady in his own statement. "I can only humbly and unequivocally apologize again for my actions, for which I am solely responsible."

Brady represents the 4th district, which covers Northwest Wilmington. He’s been in office since 2007, and won most of his elections easily.