State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton wants to take a new approach to addressing climate issues, proposing a Green Amendment to create a lasting right to clean…
A state representative announced he won’t run again after a leaked email containing anti-Asian slurs and jokes about sex workers. But some members of his…
Delaware students will soon have more freedom to be excused from school for religious holidays. Delaware’s schools haven’t had explicit state guidance on…
Legislation related to expanding excused school absences made its way through the House Education Committee Wednesday. House lawmakers examined two bills…
Delaware youth are pushing for a constitutional amendment that would grant residents the right to a healthy environment. Student leaders of the Eco…
Delaware’s House of Representatives first day included the swearing in of all its members, including four new faces. "I'm very proud to be the first…
Delaware Democrats failed to flip several state House districts where they hold a voter registration advantage Tuesday. Republican State Representatives…
Protestors gathered in Wilmington at Tubman-Garrett park Friday evening to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police…
State Rep. John Viola (D-Newark) is facing a challenge to his seat by a former legislative staffer.Progressive Madinah Wilson-Anton is launching a…