Second community fridge delivered to Wilmington's Riverside community

More food insecure Delawareans in Wilmington can now get help close to home.

Wilmington-based nonprofit Planting to Feed now has a second community refrigerator up and running in Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood.

It opened its first fridge offering residents access to quality food at the Kingwood Community Center in December.

Planting to Feed founder Jessica Wescott says a second is now in place.

"We’re partnering again with our friends and partners at REACH Riverside in connection with The Warehouse for teens," said Wescott. "So we’re really excited for this second refrigerator to open outside The Warehouse. It will be just like the original fridge where there will be access to the community 24/7.”

Wescott says the first fridge needed restocking with frozen foods and fresh fruits and vegetables twice a week. That’s why a second fridge was brought in.

“I believe there’s just over 40 families right there in the location - in Riverside right by Kingswood that have direct access," said Wescott. "But I know for a fact that we have people that are not only living in Riverside but outside Riverside - so I would estimate probably closer to 50 to 60 different families and those families could range from one person families to five person families.”

The Riverside community is considered a “food desert,” a place where it is difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food.

Wescott notes food donations come from area grocery stores and corporate sponsors. Residents can also donate money to buy food.

“We are partnering with local grocery stores like Honeybee Organic Market and Kitchen in Trolley Square, some larger corporations that are providing us donations and also our community,” said Wescott.

Westcott says both refrigerators are open 24/7 to help area shift workers who can’t get to a store that is typically open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or even a little later until 8 p.m.



