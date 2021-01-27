Milford residents approve referendum for new police station

Milford residents have approved a referendum to borrow up to $20 million to build a new police station.

390 residents voted for the measure Tuesday, while 187 voted against it.

Lots of Milford residents registered to vote in previous weeks for the first time to have a say in this referendum.

City officials had argued they needed a new police station because the current one, built in 1979, is outdated and not up to modern law enforcement standards.

The city now begins to look for the best way to borrow the money needed, and will raise property taxes to pay it back. Construction costs are expected to be less than the $20 million asking price.

Work on the new 30,000-square-foot police station is now expected to start in December; it’ll be built on the property located across the street from the current station on Northeast Front Street.