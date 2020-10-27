Gulftainer, Goodwill partner on seasonal jobs at the Port of Wilmington

Port of Wilmington operator GT USA Wilmington is turning to Goodwill’s Staffing Service to supplement seasonal jobs at the port.

Beginning November 1, Goodwill begins placing up to 100 laborers, warehouse logistics and clerical workers at the Port of Wilmington to help support the union workers moving cargo. The goal is to help avoid labor shortages going into the busy fruit season.

“The 100 positions that we are looking to help GT fill are for laborers and warehouse workers; looking for support during the upcoming heavy season - it sounds like incoming fruit that gets delivered to the Port in the winter time - that they’ll need some additional support,” said Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County president and CEO Colleen Morrone.

Morrone says a conversation between her staff and Gulftainer at a 2019 information session about GT’s plans to move into Wilmington sparked the idea.

“After that meeting our team had approached them and asked if we could talk to them about ways that Goodwill might be able to help them with their staffing. And through that - over the last several months - we’ve been able to develop a contact and a relationship and reach out and share with them different ways that we think Goodwill can help GT grow in Delaware and fulfill the role that they have at the Port,” Morrone said.

Morrone notes Goodwill has various different programs to prepare individuals seeking employment that can connect them with positions available at the port.

She says the positions start at an estimated $12 an hour and go up to $14 or $15 an hour, but they are temporary.

Morrone says those hired will join the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) union ranks should they reach sufficient qualifying hours.