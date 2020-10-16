The Green - October 16, 2020

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

A settlement was announced Monday in the high-profile lawsuit filed by NAACP, ACLU and other education advocates seeking to overhaul Delaware’s school funding system to better assist disadvantaged students.

Contributor Larry Nagengast has been covering this case and the issues associated for some time now, and this week examines the settlement itself and what it means. He also talked with a number of legislators this week to gauge their support for the provisions that require their approval.

All 41 of Delaware’s House seats are up for election this November, and in 15 of those races the incumbent faces a challenge.

And in our latest Races to Watch feature, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele reports on one such race in New Castle County: the race in House District 22

The November 3rd General Election will likely see an unprecedented level of mail-in voting in Delaware and nationwide.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims about its vulnerability to fraud, has raised doubts about whether he would accept election results—and has called on supporters to watch the polls.

All of this worries Delaware’s former election commissioner, Elaine Manlove, who oversaw voting and elections in the First State for 12 years.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with Manlove about what she’s watching for in the upcoming General Election.

A husband and wife team produce a new book of local interest called “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die.”

Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge have nearly four decades of combined experience in journalism and public relations.

The couple lives in central Delaware with their three children and say they are always on the hunt for new things to do and places to go.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Kipp and Shortridge join Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele to offer a glimpse at some of their recommendations.