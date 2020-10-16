Arts Playlist: '100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die'

There’s a new book out that highlights Delaware’s must-dos, must-sees and must-eats.

“100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die,” comes from Rachel Kipp and her husband Dan Shortridge.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge, authors if “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die."

Combined, Kipp and Shortridge have nearly four decades of combined experience in journalism and public relations.

The couple lives in central Delaware with their three children and Kipp says they are always on the hunt for new things to do and places to go.

“I had a friend actually who wrote the book “100 Things to Do in Indianapolis Before You Die.” So we knew about the publisher doing this line of books," said Kipp. "And we both were talking about it and we kind of thought - wow - you know Delaware actually - Delaware the State - would actually make a great “100 Things to Do Before You Die.”

Shortridge notes where else can you drive the length of a state in three hours, bump into a U.S. senator at the grocery store or see the preserved hull of a 1798 shipwreck - all in the same day

“The book is really for all audiences - local residents and visitors alike. It’s got a little bit of something for everyone," said Shortridge. "And there really wasn’t anything similar out there. The big corporate travel guides usually stick a few Delaware items into a Maryland or a Mid-Atlantic guide. So we thought Delaware deserved more than a few pages - right? So we put a plan together and came up with this book.”

You can buy your copy of the book here.

