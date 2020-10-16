Former Delaware Election Commissioner weighs in on 2020 election concerns

The November 3rd General Election will likely see an unprecedented level of mail-in voting in Delaware and nationwide.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims about its vulnerability to fraud, has raised doubts about whether he would accept election results—and has called on supporters to watch the polls.

All of this worries Delaware’s former election commissioner, Elaine Manlove, who oversaw voting and elections in the First State for 12 years.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with Manlove about what she’s watching.