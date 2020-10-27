First State seeks to keep improving its COVID testing

The state continues efforts to make testing for COVID-19 as accessible as possible, and return results quicker.

Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall says the state has generally been in the 50 to 60 range for community testing sites - with a high of 74 this month and a low of 46 in September.

Schall says the hope is to stay in the 70 range on a consistent basis.

Schall notes some of the trailer sites recently used in the state have had lights modified to prepare for it getting darker earlier, and that will continue with the time change this weekend.

And Schall hopes to keep trimming the time it takes to return results.

"The last 14 days the average has been 30.5 hours from the time the collection is taken to the time the person checks into the testing site to the time that they're notified," said Schall. "We are working with Curative in expanding courier pickup so there will be some sites that might be sending two shipments a day down to the lab to speed that up. Our goal over the next several weeks is to get that down to 24 hours."

Schall notes in one instance someone tested at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington received results in 12 hours.

So far, Delaware has administered almost 542,722 tests to over 343,141 people.

State officials continue to push Delawareans to stay vigilant and get tested for COVID-19, especially if they plan holiday travel.

And part of that push is the state’s at-home testing option.

At-home tests can be requested online at the state’s website, and it arrives the next day.

Taking the test requires a video chat with medical staff. The test is then shipped to the lab at no cost - with results sent electronically - usually within about 48 hours.

Schall says this is the perfect opportunity for testing.

“When you know you're going to be going over somebody's house or you are already travelling, you're able to almost map it out till you know the day when you going to get your results back. Back that up, order the test, get on the Zoom meet with the nurse, drop it in a UPS drop box and you'll have your results in 24-to-48 hours," said Schall. "We can help everybody lower the risk as they go into a very busy time of the year."

To get an at-home test, you have to live in Delaware, have an email address for each person being tested, and a smartphone or video-enabled computer or tablet to chat with medical staff.

Schall notes there have 4-to-5-thousand at home tests administered to date.

Delaware will also receive 290,000 COVID-19 point of care antigen tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but state officials say they will not rely on these tests because they are worried about the accuracy. The plan is to find a place to use them in a medical setting where they can make the most of the tests.