Some Wilmingtonians displaced by flooding from Ida are unhappy with the City and state’s handling of the emergency. The scale of flooding from the…
Delaware holds a vaccination event at the beach as it works to deliver another 17,000 vaccinations by July. Delaware will administer shots at the…
A key member of Delaware’s COVID-19 response team has tested positive for the virus.Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall received a…
Delaware is administering more tests for COVID-19 than it ever has before. The state increased its testing efforts and officials say the demand is there…
The state continues efforts to make testing for COVID-19 as accessible as possible, and return results quicker. Delaware Emergency Management Agency…
COVID-19 cases are slowly rising in Delaware, with young adults pushing the numbers higher, according to state officials. "We're seeing a little of a…
Delaware is back on several northeast states’ travel advisory lists. And Gov. John Carney is not happy. Delaware is among the 31 states from which…
Gov. John Carney spoke Tuesday in response to protests across the state against police violence and the death of George Floyd—an unarmed black man who…
State officials are urging medical providers to conserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while combating the coronavirus, but Gov. John Carney says,…