Delaware Tourism Office creates President Biden driving tour of First State

The Delaware Tourism Office wants you to pack your aviator sunglasses and hit the road.

Delaware is receiving plenty of national media attention in the wake of Joe Biden being elected President last November.

And attention to its connection to the 46th President is making the First State more of a travel destination now than ever before.

“We’ve received tons of inquiries from people who just want to be here to help celebrate the moments," said Liz Keller - the director of the Delaware Tourism Office. "They just want to stand where the historic moments were/are. And so we’ve developed a driving tour to take travelers throughout the State in COVID-compliant safe ways to visit some of these iconic sites.”

Keller says the first stop on a trip could be the Biden Welcome Center on I-95 on the way to Wilmington.

Once you're in Wilmington, Keller suggests checking out the Queen Theater - which Biden called home during his transition to the White House or the Chase Center - which caught national attention during Biden’s November acceptance speech.

Keller says another site on the self-guided driving tour upstate includes the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Railroad Station.

Moving south towards Kent County, a stop could include the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover. It’s home to a VC-9C that acted as Air Force Two from 1975 to 2011 and transported then Vice President Biden for a few years.

Keller also offers a suggestion for Sussex County.

“We recommend heading down to the beach to the Junction Breakwater Trail (Rehoboth Beach), which we saw kind of in the warmer months it was popular for our new President and his family to get some exercise," said Keller.

And Keller adds that hungry visitors can always stop at UDairy Creamery in Newark, where President Biden may have satisfied his love for ice cream a time or two.