 Delaware helps conduct nationwide survey of climate risks to insurance industry | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Delaware helps conduct nationwide survey of climate risks to insurance industry

By 4 hours ago
  • Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

State officials want to make sure the insurance industry is prepared to protect ratepayers from the worsening impacts of climate change. 

Delaware’s Department of Insurance is helping conduct a national survey of the risk climate change poses to the insurance industry.

More than 80 Delaware insurers that reported at least $100 million in premiums last year are asked to describe how they identify, assess, and reduce climate-related risks—including to their investment portfolios. 

Other states have conducted the survey since 2010, but this year is Delaware’s first time participating. 

Chrisina Haas, senior advisor to Delaware’s Insurance Commissioner, says the Department hopes to learn whether insurers are prepared to cover policyholders for what could be greater losses.

“Thankfully, many Delaware consumers still have access to the insurance products they need,” she said. “But certainly we always encourage preparation. Not just when you hear from the Weather Service that a storm is coming our way. And we’re hopeful that our insurers will help to guide the conversation.”

Haas adds her Department also hopes that simply surveying insurers will increase their climate awareness. The state is reaching out to a variety of types of insurers— including auto, health and life. 

“It’s easy in the lowest-lying state to immediately think about a flood as your biggest concern,” Haas said. “But certainly we have a robust crop insurance industry in the agricultural areas of our state. And we’re also experiencing heat waves. … Late last month we saw smokey skies over here from West Coast fires. So it’s going to assess things in a really comprehensive way.”

Responses are due at the end of this month. Delaware’s survey data will be compiled with that of other states — and Haas says the results could end up informing state policy or legislation.

 

Tags: 
Climate Change
Delaware Department of Insurance
trinidad navarro
christina haas
flood insurance

Related Content

Researchers say some Delawareans pay too much for flood insurance, others too little

By Mar 26, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Flood risk is increasing in low-lying, coastal Delaware due to climate change.

But nationwide, flood insurance rates aren’t high enough to cover the growing risk, or even the risk right now. 

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt examines the cost of flood insurance in the First State.


‘It will be big’: Coons hopeful for climate solutions in reconciliation bill

By Jul 27, 2021
Courtesy of the office of Sen. Chris Coons

How well low-lying Delaware handles the growing impacts of climate change may be determined in part by spending packages before Congress now. 

Sunny-day flooding expected to become more and more common in Delaware

By Jul 25, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Last year Lewes saw 8 days of sunny-day or high-tide flooding—twice the annual average two decades ago. That number is expected to keep going up. 

State issues air quality warning due to Canadian wildfires

By Jul 21, 2021
USFWS

The state has issued an air quality warning for Wednesday.

Will climate change policy leave marginalized communities behind?

By Jul 6, 2021
Delaware Public Media

Pushing to meet President Biden’s climate change targets in his home state, Delaware lawmakers are creating an environmental justice task force to ensure infrastructure projects benefit marginalized Delawareans.


How can Lewes become resilient to climate change? Officials want your ideas.

By Jun 9, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The state and City of Lewes are seeking public input on the environmental issues facing the town.  The goal is to make the town more resilient.