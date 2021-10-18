-
State officials said Sept. 10 they were helping close to 40 Wilmington households with temporary housing after they were displaced in the historic…
State officials want to make sure the insurance industry is prepared to protect ratepayers from the worsening impacts of climate change. Delaware’s…
Some Delawareans could see changes to their flood insurance premiums as early as this fall, under the National Flood Insurance Program’s new pricing…
Flood risk is increasing in low-lying, coastal Delaware due to climate change.But nationwide, flood insurance rates aren’t high enough to cover the…
Some homeowners in New Castle County may be subject to different flood insurance requirements starting next week, when an updated floodplain map that…
The regulatory appeals period has begun for a FEMA map that determines which properties in New Castle County need flood insurance. FEMA’s preliminary…
DNREC has issued new floodplain maps for Kent and Sussex Counties. These preliminary maps address inaccuracies with current maps by updating understudied…
About a hundred people, representing businesses and nonprofits, gathered in Rehoboth Beach earlier this week for a seminar on emergency preparedness.…
This week, Delaware’s lone congressman John Carney is taking a special tour of the First State to talk about climate change and sea level rise with local…