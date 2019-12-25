DE on Tap app expands with new breweries

The mobile that allows people to see craft breweries throughout the First State is now expanding again.

The Delaware on Tap App was created by the Delaware Tourism Office to promote the state’s vibrant craft brewing industry.

“The Delaware on Tap app is a mobile application version of our Beer, Wine and Spirits Trail. We launched the app a couple of years ago. We’ve had incredible feedback from the travelers about having all of the locations in the palm of their hands to visit” said Liz Keller, the director of the Delaware Tourism Office.

She says this year, they hope to make the holidays the “hoppiest” time of year with the addition of four new craft breweries to the app.

“The new locations are Autumn Arch Beer, which is in Newark, Brick Works - Long Neck, Crooked Hammock Brewery in Middletown and then Thompson Island Brewing, which is the new SoDel brewery in Rehoboth Beach," said Keller.

Keller says there are actually now 36 craft breweries, wineries, cideries and meaderies included on the app and notes it also provides tips on events, tours and transportation options associated with them.

And the app lets people track the number of places they visit and earn a free commemorative pint glass for visiting 10 locations.

Keller says the app is one way for people to discover what the state has to offer.

“What’s exciting about Delaware and one of the reasons why we love sharing our tagline “Endless Discoveries,” is that there is always something new to explore - even if you live here or you visit every year, there’s always something new and exciting to do," said Keller. "And the craft beverage industry has just continuously grown.”

She notes Delaware currently ranks second for the number of gallons of craft beer produced per adult resident over 21 - and according to the Brewers Association, the state breweries’ rank ninth in economic impact per capita.