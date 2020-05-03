Coronavirus financial crunch forces catholic school to close

The COVID-19 pandemic us prompting All Saints Catholic School in Elsmere to close at the end of this school year.

"Looking at the future, it did not seem that we could financially sustain the school moving into next year," said Louis DiAngelo Superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.

DiAngelo says money being diverted elsewhere during the pandemic is the main reason All Saints is closing.

He says the school has four main sources of funding.

"It is the tuition of the parents, it is the support of the parishes, it's development initiatives, and it's the work of the diocese and all four of those funders have faced conflicts in funding as a result of COVID-19."

He adds some parents have paid tuition, but many have lost their jobs or seen their hours cut, so they’re making less money.

DiAngelo notes funding from the Diocese, the parishes and development have been redirected to immediate needs of food and shelter.

DiAngelo says the Diocese has already reached out to parents.

"We have provided for families the listing of the neighboring Parish Schools, those schools have all been alerted, the principal's there are all willing to welcome those students they are happy to work with those families financially to make ends meet so that families can move their children successfully from All Saints to another school."

Two other schools in the Diocese are closing But those schools - in Magnolia and Elkton, Maryland - are closing due to under enrollment.