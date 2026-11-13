Dover rescinds ICC codes ordinance over format errors, will debate revised ordinance

Dover City Council rescinds a controversial ordinance, but a Committee says a similar measure might be back on the books soon.

Dover City Council voted this week to rescind Ordinance No. 2025-19, which adopts the 2024 ICC Codes as official city ordinance. With it came the controversial mandate of sprinkler systems to new housing construction.

And although the measure has faced backlash, the reason for rescinding the ordinance was separate from it.

Assistant City Manager Jason Lyon

“Our team was made aware of some discrepancies inside of the ordinance. Specifically section numbering and titling and references to outside documentation that were not correct.” he said.

He adds Dover’s legal solicitor Daniel Griffith recommended the city rescind the incorrect version, and introduce a new ordinance with corrections made.

Council voted unanimously to rescind it, but at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, that group forwarded the same ordinance with corrections under a new name, 2026-16.

The ordinance has drawn opposition from some members of Council. Councilman David Anderson says he’s interested in hearing more from each side.

“We’re going to invite the heads from both sides and intend to invite presentations from both sides. The builders and the sprinkler coalition- in-depth, so that everyone can have all the information they need.” he said.

Anderson says sprinkler mandates are not present anywhere else in Kent County, so those building affordable housing units may take their plans somewhere else in Kent.

Opposers include Councilmembers Brian Lewis and Roy Sudler, Jr.

Sudler says he does not believe the economic costs the sprinkler mandate would add are worth it,

"We must resist overextending regulatory frameworks that could exacerbate housing challenges in Delaware's capitol" he said in a statement earlier this week.

The first reading of the corrected ordinance is on the agenda for the November 23rd Dover City Council meeting.