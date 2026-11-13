National Weather Service offers details on Thursday tornado near Newark

The National Weather Service offers details on the tornado that hit the Newark area Thursday afternoon.

The EF-1 tornado touched down at 1:05 p.m. Thursday about 3 and a half miles southeast of Newark in the Salem Woods neighborhood.

It traveled nearly four and a half miles north-northeast in 10 minutes, reaching 175 yards wide with estimated peak winds of about 100 mph – though its circulation may have lifted on a couple of occasions.

There were no reported fatalities or injuries associated with the tornado.

It appears to have reached peak intensity in the Chapman Woods neighborhood where it did damage to windows, shingles and siding on multiple homes and snapped several trees.

The twister also knocked a hotel sign down onto multiple parked vehicles and overturned a semi-truck when it crossed I-95.

It eventually reached ChristianaCare’s Newark campus in Christiana where it damaged two helicopters before crossing Churchman’s Road and dissipating.

This is only the second time that Delaware has seen tornado activity in November since 1950 according to NOAA records.The other time was on November 16, 1989.