Sussex Council approves county application for federal grant; furthering affordable housing maintenance

Sussex County is looking to further its efforts to rehabilitate affordable housing units.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program continues to be the main source of funding for the county’s community development and housing department, according to leadership.

And Brandi Nauman, director of the county’s Community Development and Housing Department, says they come to the county annually for their approval of an application to receive that grant funding.

Nauman says the funds are crucial in maintaining existing affordable housing in the county.

“We really focus on housing rehabilitation because it helps to maintain our existing housing stock, especially our existing affordable housing stock. All our repairs include roofing, doors, windows, electrical, plumbing, mechanical and HVAC systems- but really, a whole comprehensive host of items.” she said.

Nauman says the department does apply certain standards for a resident to qualify for aid; including the dwelling being owner-occupied, the beneficiary being low-income with no more than $1,500 in liquid assets, and all county taxes being up to date.

And often, the department says, that means people on fixed incomes.

Development and Housing Department rehabilitation program manager Brandon Hamilton adds they’re serving more seniors than before.

“In recent years, our department has partnered with the Delaware Division of Services for aging and adults with physical disabilities. With that partnership, we’ve been able to purchase bulk ramp material components for metal ramp installations. And, with our current year funding, we’ve been able to take on several more comprehensive home accessibility modification projects.” he said.

The funding is distributed by Housing Delaware, formerly known as the Delaware State Housing Authority, and it sent $2.5 million to Kent and Sussex counties during the previous round of funding.

Council voted to approve the application unanimously.