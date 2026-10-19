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Delaware's new Inspector General Office is staffing up

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published October 19, 2026 at 8:11 PM EDT
Delaware Legislative Hall
Delaware Public Media

Delaware’s new Inspector General is in the process of hiring staff for the office.

Inspector General Rob Storch was confirmed and sworn into office on May 7, and he has been working to build the office since then.

Storch says the office is getting to where it needs to be.

"We're staffing up,” said Storch. “We're currently authorized 10 positions in the office, and we're just about halfway, maybe a little bit over that at this point, six and looking to hire the others as well. Those are investigators, analysts, my deputy and counsel, who's wonderful and critically important administrative support folks who make everything possible."

The office – established by statute in 2025 – is an independent and nonpartisan state agency charged with detecting and deterring fraud, waste, mismanagement, corruption, and other abuse of governmental resources that harms the public interest.

"We're moving as quickly as we can. I've been doing interviews most every day as we interview people for the different positions. I have to say I'm thrilled by the people we have onboard and we'll be filling out the rest of the roster here in the coming I would think weeks, maybe months. I mean, but as soon as possible," said Storch.

But he notes while they’re moving fast to fill the open spots, it’s imperative they get the right people.
The goal is to complete office staffing as soon as possible.
Tags
Politics & Government Inspector General
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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