Dover Police Department announces several arrests with help of federal law enforcement

The Dover Police Department makes several arrests downtown with the help of some federal agencies.

Dover Police Department recently announced 14 arrests in an area they’ve identified as “high crime”, and did so with the help of federal law enforcement.

Dover PD says the FBI, DEA, and U.S. Marshals Service were all involved in arrests related to drug dealing, trespassing, or possession of illegal substances in areas of South New Street and Reed Street, and South Governors Avenue.

Lieutenant Mark Hoffman says these arrests were made after over a year of complaints and repeated local policing in the area proved ineffective. He says while these arrests are a step in the right direction, the work isn’t finished.

“It’s probably not crossing the finish line here. I mean there’s additional work that needs to be done. There’s certainly more than those 14 people that we arrested that may not have been there that day, but certainly have contributed to the climate in the area and the quality of life issues that we’re seeing.” he said.

Hoffman notes that those involved with federal agencies are regularly at Dover Police Department as a part of Dover's policing efforts, and they work together nearly every day.

Bail information was pending at the time DPD made their announcement.

Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. said in a statement

"“Our residents and business owners deserve neighborhoods where they feel safe and where ongoing criminal activity does not interfere with their daily lives. I thank Delaware Probation and Parole, Delaware State Police, the FBI, DEA, and U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance and continued partnership. Their support strengthens our ability to address persistent problems and respond to the concerns of our community.”

Information on those arrested was not included in DPD's announcement.