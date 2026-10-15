Delaware Dept. of Elections, Sen. Blunt Rochester's office among those receiving suspicious letters

Delaware is among a number of the states reporting suspicious mailings sent to state election officials and Congressional offices.

The Delaware Dept. of Elections says around 2 p.m. Thursday, an employee in the State Election Commissioner’s Office received and opened an envelope that contained a white powdery substance.

Staff followed security and US Postal Service postal instructions on handling suspicious mail. The envelope was isolated, staff members were decontaminated and evacuated, and the HVAC system was shut down.

The Elections Dept says state and federal law enforcement and others showed up soon after to investigate and test the substance.

Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester’s office received a similar letter Thursday. Her office says it was intercepted by Capitol Police and taken for investigation. They add neither the Senator nor her staff were in any immediate danger.

NPR reports elections offices and lawmakers’ offices in other states, including Louisiana, Ohio and Oklahoma, also received suspicious letters.

The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating, according to NPR’s reporting.