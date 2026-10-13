Georgetown holds public hearing on repeal of controversial cottage home ordinance

Georgetown holds a public hearing on the proposed repeal of its cottage homes ordinance.

The ordinance that currently permits the construction of “cottage homes” inside Georgetown city limits is being considered for repeal by City Council.

At their previous meeting, the Georgetown Planning Commission recommended against its repeal . The city’s main reason for its repeal is to fully review the city’s housing code. The planning commission says that can be accomplished with the ordinance still in place.

Georgetown resident John Peterson says this places council, specifically recently elected mayor Angie Townsend and Councilman Michael Briggs, in a tough spot politically.

Most public comment was in favor of repealing the ordinance, however. Many said they think the ordinance was rushed, while others noted other towns are against cottage homes.

Including Linda Dennis, who chaired Georgetown’s previous 10-person Supportive Housing Issues Committee.

“The rest of the communities around us are fighting this. Does that make any sense? Why are we always the first to be in- it’s not a competition, but you’d never know that. ” she said.

Others voiced concern that more density and low-income housing would lead to negative impacts on the community, such as increased trash and lower property values.

The repeal ordinance is scheduled to be introduced at the next council meeting with a vote expected at a later date.