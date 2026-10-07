Delaware cuts ribbon on new food distribution warehouse

Delaware cuts the ribbon on a new food distribution warehouse in Kent County.

The new 28,800 square foot facility along Dupont Highway will serve as a new hub for the Office of Management and Budget’s Food Distribution Program, which oversees things like free and reduced lunches in schools and senior citizen nutrition programs.

Gov. Matt Meyer says the new facility will accept nearly 5 million pounds of food in a year, translating to over 3 million meals for Delawareans per year. He says it’s an important step in address food insecurity.

“1 in 7 adults in Delaware are hungry or struggling to put food on the table every single day. 1 in 5 kids- over 43,000 Delaware children are hungry.”

OMB delivers to 210 locations statewide every month: 169 schools, 39 TEFAP agencies and 2 senior centers.

Meyer adds the new building was funded with help from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“At a time where people question their faith in government, when the government can deliver efficiently and fast- if I tell you we’re using your tax dollar and we’re getting value for it and kids are eating for it and we’re making our community better, people appreciate that. And, that’s what this morning was about.” he said.

Beyond the $10 million in ARPA funding, the State of Delaware also contributed $5 million of its own funding in FY 2024 State Bond funds.

OMB says the opening of the new facility will replace the old one, which was on the grounds of Fort DuPont in New Castle County, near Delaware City.

OMB adds the new location also offers an opportunity to centralize the State’s Fleet Services operations. Several fleet staff share the office space at the new warehouse to manage fleet operations- more than 200 state agencies with nearly 2,500 vehicles statewide that travel almost 20 million miles each year.