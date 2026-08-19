A set of Flock cameras were recently decommissioned in Wilmington

Flock cameras are no longer being used in Wilmington.

The Flock cameras – which are automated license plate readers – scan license plates and track the vehicles to help in police investigations.

Throughout the country there’s been debate about how the company uses the data it obtains from the cameras.

Because of that and the lack of city control over the data the cameras collected, Wilmington decommissioned the four Flock cameras that were donated to the city.

This doesn’t eliminate license plate cameras in the city. Wilmington still uses one from other vendors for public safety.

City Councilwoman Yolanda McCoy says she supports automated license plate readers, but only if they are used correctly.

"It works, the problem is that other entities are trying to use that information that we're gathering for something that is totally not what we've asked them to do. And so we have to be certain that we know who we are partnering with, and who we're collaborating with. And if so that's what Flock is doing, then we don't want to have any part of that," said McCoy.

The city’s remaining automated license plate readers just capture images of license plates and vehicle’s make, model, color, time and location, but unlike red-light or speed cameras they do not issue traffic citations.

"We actually used them all the time for dealing with stolen cars, things of that nature,” said McCoy. “We use license plate readers just for ez pass, and this is just a part of everyday regular technology now. But how we use these things is what matters."

Despite her support and the city’s current use of the automated license plate readers, she does understand why so many might not trust the cameras.