Milford Town Council approves housing division changes in a 4-3 vote

Once finalized, the Cypress Hall neighborhood will be just over 90 acres in size and hold nearly 550 homes of various sizes, including: town homes, apartments, duplexes, and single family detached homes. Some of those homes are already completed.

The revised development plan comes with 12 waivers of city building code to make the rules match what they were in 2022 when the sub division was originally approved, but critics disagree with holding developer Shawnee Farm LLC’s to the old standards.

The applicants also sought approval for an additional 16 semi-detached homes.

Milford resident Kim Wells argues ordinary citizens are not allowed the same leeway.

“If I go to build something new in my house, I have to build it to the codes that are now. My house is a 1949 house; I do not want my electric done like it was in 1949. There are reasons we change things.” she said.

Shawnee Farm LLC / Shawnee Farm LLC The diagram presented by Shawnee Farm LLC lays out each section of the project, organized by respective phases.

While votes on the variances passed 4-2, approval of the extra buildings tied 3-3. Mayor F. Todd Culotta cast the tiebreaking vote in favor.

“I think this is important to Milford, I think it's important to the growth of Milford, I think it's important to affordable housing. So, [I vote] yes. ”

Councilman Daniel Marabello was among the "no" votes and offered his explanation.

"Even though it was approved before, I think we should go with the new guidelines. It doesn't have to be consistent with the old part that is finished already." he said.

Shawnee Farm will now move forward with Phase 3 of 5 of the project, which promises a total of nearly 550 homes over 90 acres once all phases are finished.