Gov. Meyer sets transparency rules for Delaware's unclaimed property task force

Governor Matt Meyer signed an executive order that sets stricter conflict-of-interest standards for executive branch members serving on Delaware's Unclaimed Property Taskforce.

The task force is part of Delaware’s fiscal year 2027 Bond Bill, which passed this month. It was not part of Meyer’s budget proposal.

Meyer said he’s generally not supportive of task forces, because "many things you do with task forces, you can take a few minutes on technology and get the information you need."

This year, the Bond Bill relied on millions of dollars in escheat money– or unclaimed property–to fund its capital budget. It requires co-chairs to report any legislative recommendations and findings by February 1, 2027.

Meyer's executive order requires executive members to report possible conflicts of interest. These members include the secretary of state or someone they’ve appointed, the controller general or appointee, secretary of finance or appointee, and representative from the governor's office.

The taskforce will be chaired by a senate majority and house majority member. And it will have one member of the senate minority and one member of the house minority too.

