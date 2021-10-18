-
Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property's MONEY MATCH program is reuniting some Delawareans with over $3 million of their money.The program returns some…
After a recent fiery rebuke from a federal judge, state lawmakers are trying to significantly change Delaware’s escheat law.Companies would have to keep…
The nation’s highest court will decide if Delaware’s abandoned property program can claim cash from unused MoneyGram orders instead of those funds…
The future of Delaware’s abandoned property program – which made up nearly an eighth of this year’s operating budget – could be in jeopardy after a…
Pennsylvania is accusing Delaware of illegally snagging millions of dollars in unclaimed money orders in a new federal suit. MoneyGram issued the checks…
Delawareans who might have unclaimed property in the state now have a more convenient way to check.The Department of Finance is launching a new website…