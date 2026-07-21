Local religious leaders join calls for justice after Wilmington police-involved shooting

Local religious leaders join the Skinner family’s lawyers in a call for justice after the 19-year-old’s officer-involved shooting.

A group of Delaware’s religious leaders came together Tuesday morning to mourn Kadir Skinner, who was shot and killed by a Wilmington police officer June 24.

Several participants spoke on what they wanted to come from a rally scheduled by local churches for August 24th.

The group joins the community’s call for change. Interdenominational Minister Action Coalition of Delaware President and Pastor George Gibson said his heart is broken for Skinner’s parents and the community.

“It was such a wild, wild west episode,” Gibson said. “People not trying to de-escalate anything, but to continue to elevate the emotions and just the whole storm that was going on in the community… I am so tired of our children's blood being on the asphalt jungle of our communities.”

Pastor Christopher Alan Bullock of the Canaan Baptist Church of Delaware, a longtime advocate for social justice, said Wilmington police officers have killed Black civilians in the past.

“We are concerned beyond preaching about it and praying about it,” Bullock said. “We want to see results. We want to march in unity, but we want truth. Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall set us free.”

Rev. Lucette Smith added part of that change is greater accountability for law enforcement officers and government officials.

“It's apparent to me from the silence of our voted elected officials…” Smith said. “My question is: Where are they now? Where is the transparency now? Where are the voices of those that say that they walk with the black community now?”

On Aug. 24 – the two-month anniversary of his death – there will be a rally for justice and healing. The location and time will be announced at a later time.

The Rev. Dr. William Barber II says he and his team are scheduling the rally in one month to keep the community’s fire alive.

“We're going to make it strong and big and powerful to show that this community is not going to be on fire and be concerned for two days or three days or one week and then back away,” Barber said. “That's not who you're dealing with in these brothers and sisters.”

The Wilmington Police Department has not yet released the identity of the officer who killed Skinner. He remains on paid administrative leave.