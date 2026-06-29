Ordinance that would ban panhandling in Dover potentially resurfacing

A previously rejected ordinance regarding panhandling may get another look in Dover City Council.

The original ordinance, introduced by Councilman David Anderson, would ban panhandling on Dover’s busiest roads- it was shot down in a 6-3 council vote against it in late February. Opponents expressed concerns about targeting homeless individuals and potential First Amendment legal challenges.

Councilman Anderson’s wife, Jeannie Anderson, has aided him in garnering support through social media efforts, saying the issues are bigger than just panhandling.

“We need to take Dover back. Because, someday there’s going to be an accident and somebody is going to sue the city. Everyone’s going on about freedom of speech- this does not take away freedom of speech. This is not about panhandling- this is strictly a safety issue.” she said.

Councilman Anderson recently hosted a “Reclaim our Streets” rally at City Hall before Council’s June 9th meeting- a counter protest was also held by those opposing the measure.

Mrs. Anderson says that in that time, they believe there's many people in Dover who share the same safety concerns.

“In the meantime, I’ve now found out that hundreds of people in Dover, Delaware have experienced this same situation- their vehicles have been stepped in front of, they’ve had their windows banged on. On Mother’s Day, a mother shared a story about how her 17-year-old daughter was down on Salisbury Road and one of the people literally walked up to the door and tried to open her car door.” she said.

In the past, Wilmington City Council attempted to pass a similar ordinance - but eventually repealed significant portions of it after facing likely legal action.

Legal battles between state officials and agencies and non-profit human rights groups pertaining to loitering laws have raged in Delaware for some time now- groups like the ACLU note that Delaware's state law on the matter is "vague and arbitrary", which can lead to different municipalities passing loitering laws varying in strictness.

Councilman David Anderson, who originally introduced the controversial measure, says he’s “regaining momentum” to bring it back and seeking a legal review before another attempt this summer.