Lewes will start its portable beach bathroom program with a smaller pilot phase

The City of Lewes is mulling a location for their portable restroom pilot program.

City leaders are considering locations to place two portable toilets to make the beach going experience more comfortable and accessible for beach goers.

The program was originally planned to include 5 locations, but will instead start with two and be rolled out in as pilot program

Deputy City Manager Janet Reeves says that there’s nearly a two mile gap between two current facilities at Roosevelt Inlet and Savannah Beach.

“There’s nothing in between Savannah and Roosevelt. In past history, we’ve had complaints about people using the beach as a bathroom, so that’s why we want to try this out.’” she told DPM.

Lewes mayor Amy Marasco notes that walk is 30 minutes for some and even longer for others. She says the pilot program would be an “insignificant cost” to the city.

“We have facilities at different locations but what we’re trying to address now is the Lewes Beach area. It’s important that we provide public facilities for our residents and visitors that enjoy our beaches” she said.

She adds Lewes is working with DNREC to improve accessibility on the beach. The portable restroom program will be part of a larger, comprehensive plan that Lewes will submit to DNREC by July 1.

Reeves says once a location is chosen, their usage will be monitored to determine their impact.