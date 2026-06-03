Dewey Beach considering new film laws after recent "Real Housewives" episode

A recent filming of “The Real Houswives of Potomac” in Dewey Beach sparks discussions about potential laws for filming in town.

The filming crew shot scenes for the show in early May, where stars of the show had a bonfire and visited local businesses in Dewey and Rehoboth Beach.

When show runners called the town to ask about laws, however, Town Manager Bill Zolper says there wasn’t much to talk about. Town Council and Mayor Bill Stevens are wondering if keeping it that way is a good idea.

“What we’re attempting here, [in] this conversation, is to put some structure around protecting Dewey Beach’s reputation as it exists today and not going back to where it was 40 years ago. We’ve worked really hard on this brand over the last several years and we’ve gotten it to a positive spot and want to continue that.” he said.

Film crews have shown at Dewey Beach in the past with various impacts on the town. A Jersey Shore-like crew was turned away by Dewey officials, and an episode of “Cops” was filmed in the area in the past as well- something commissioner Paul Bauer says didn’t show the town “in the best light.

With that said, Stevens also acknowledges the limits of potential regulations the Town might develop.

“This is in no way trying to take the First Amendment rights or any other amendment rights away from people enjoying themselves. It’s that if you’re going to use the name of Dewey Beach, we’d just like to set some parameters. It’s no different than the millions of dollars of insurance that’s common for any business to have.” he said.

Suggestions for regulations range widely in strictness, from film crew being required to have official business licenses, to being required to register with the Dewey Beach Police Department within 30 days of filming, to outright bans on filming during the summer months.

The question of a fee -currently suggested to be $500 plus $100 per day of filming- was also suggested to cover any administrative and public service costs that might be necessary to facilitate a filming environment.

No ordinances have been drafted. Town leaders say the next step is to discuss what type of filming should fall under potential laws, and what those laws will cover.