Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art announces $100 million project

The Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art plans a $100 million project that will add a new museum building and more community spaces.

CEO Virginia Logan said the new facilities will act as third places for locals and visitors alike, offering an affordable and accessible place for people to spend time.

“We're hoping that, in addition to offering the opportunity to immerse oneself in even more of our collection of wonderful works of American art, including many of the artists in the Wyeth family of artists, we're really creating a regular destination for the community,” Logan said.

Logan added an afternoon in the museum will be able to turn into a day of wandering and exploration through the on-site trails and community hub in the original building.

The new facility will more than double the available gallery space, allowing the museum to showcase temporary exhibitions and parts of its permanent collection.

Construction is set to begin spring 2027 with the new building opening in fall 2029.

“It's important to note the two buildings will work together as a whole,” Logan said. “While the new building will be focused primarily on the galleries, it will have a retail shop and a coffee bar, and the current museum will become even more of a hub for community activities. We're envisioning adding a studio or classroom.”

The project also includes adding 10 miles of trails, a public preserve and native plant garden.

The museum already raised about 50% of the necessary funds from individual donors and private foundations. It hopes to reach its $100 million goal with further support from donors and Pennsylvania state.