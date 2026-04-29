New Castle County Council allocates funding to Hope Center, affordable housing

More than $1.4 million in funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh will go toward renovations for the Hope Center.

The money will fund renovation of 41 third-floor units at the Hope Center.

County Councilmember Penrose Hollins said the renovations are simple, routine maintenance.

“Just like we maintain our homes, it's a building,” Hollins said. “They do the same thing with the Hotel Dupont. The maintenance of the building is very critical to the survival of the building.”

Hollins added the Hope Center, like many hotels, is not a permanent living facility and experiences some wear and tear because of that.

Hollins and Councilmember Jea Street also sponsored another ordinance reallocating funds for an affordable housing project near the Route 9 Library.

The County is set to purchase nine tax parcels for a mixed commercial and housing project. Councilmembers approved a reallocation of about $1.9 million from the General Fund.

Hollins says county staff have been trying to figure out how to incorporate an affordable housing project onto the unused land near the Route 9 library.

“We don’t plan for an apartment building so far,” Hollins said. “We haven't gotten that far yet. But I think the plan is to have housing, maybe duplexes or something like that. We haven't gotten that far yet.”

Hollins added he wants to ensure County residents have affordable housing options and expects the properties will cater toward people at retirement age. Hollins also said he doesn’t imagine a high rise on the property.

“What we plan to do is probably make [it] more like a village, probably more in tune to people that are aging, can have options over there.”

The County is still early on in the process of the project. They just approved the acquisition of the land and haven’t started the planning and design phase yet.

