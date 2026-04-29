Dover House of Hope receives $25,000 gift from NeighborGood Partners

The House of Hope in Dover receives a $25,000 donation from NeighborGood Partners.

The $25,000 dollar gift is something that President of Central Delaware Housing Collaborative’s Board of Directors Larry Merchant calls a “tremendous gesture”, It will allow them to continue operating 24-hours for the next nine weeks.

Merchant says the House of Hope is unique in that it only serves homeless women - not men or children. It’s a very specific mission he says is seeing less and less grant support.

“Unfortunately, through so many federal cuts with grants and with so many people competing for the same pot of grants, we’re just not getting the grants that we used to get, which really hurt us financially" he said.

Merchant adds that without the proper funding, the facility would have to go from a 24-hour safe haven to just overnight hours, a detriment to many clients who are increasingly older.

“We are the only shelter in Kent County that works with women only- no children and no men. The demographics, the age demographics, have changed recently. We’re seeing an increase in women in their 60s and 70s.” he said.

Karen Speakman, CEO of NeighborGood Partners, told the Daily State News that she's calling on foundations, banks, agencies, and other funders in the state to match the $25,000 donation- she added that she feels a responsibility to ensure House of Hope's clients will not be homeless again.

The House of Hope continues to seek private donations for financial support and its holding its first ever gala fundraising event on May 23rd in the Modern Maturity Center.

Merchant says those interested in supporting the House of Hope can find more information on the House of Hope website.