Sussex Council approves comp plan redesignation for Reed Farms development.

Council approved an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan, changing the 67-acre area from low-density to high-density designation.

Its low-density label was the reason the Reed Farms development was originally rejected by Sussex County Council in 2020, but that decision was determined to be “arbitrary” by Delaware Court of Chancery, mandating it be reconsidered.

The applicant again came before council earlier this year to ask for the redesignation. There, it faced some public push back, and council voted to defer action until a later date.

That action came during this week's meeting, where Council voted unanimously to approve the comp plan amendment in a 4-0 vote, with Council Vice President John Rieley absent.

Though the designation change was approved, there’s more steps in the application process for developer Reed Farms LLC.

”This is, in no way, a change of zoning. That is a process that will require an application with its own public hearing and plenty of public input. The property is on the outskirts of Milton, on an improving road. I believe this change is acceptable.” said Councilman Steve McCarron.

While it’s unclear what the applicants next steps are, Reed Farms LLC sought the rezoning of the land from agricultural to industrial in 2020. This redesignation opens the door for them to seek that change again.

As of now, a rezoning application has not been submitted by Reed Farms LLC.