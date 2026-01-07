Sussex County defers action on Reed Farms land use designation change

The owner of the parcel, Reed Farms LLC, originally sought redesignation of multiple parcels from agricultural to heavy industrial in 2020, but it was denied at the time by County Council in a split decision. That’s because the 2018 future land use map had those parcels designated as “low-density.”

Since then, Delaware’s Court of Chancery ruled that one of those parcels' denials was “arbitrary”, and mandated Council hear it again.

But Reed Farms LLC attorney David Hutt told County Council this week its application is fundamentally different now.

“There is no application pending currently in front of Sussex County to change the designation of this property to heavy industrial or any other zoning classification that the county has.” he said.

Hutt says they’re instead seeking the parcels be changed from low-density to high-density, although that would open them up to be rezoned as heavy industrial in the future.

Jill Hicks, a member of the county’s land use reform working group, questioned that requested change.

“I drove the site yesterday; it’s a beautiful rural area. And I think you need to drive it and see how large these 67 acres are. We don’t need this change now, and this really needs to be looked at from a land use and zoning combined [perspective]. I think that’s how this should be evaluated.” she said.

Council members insisted the public save any comments about possible heavy industry rezoning until an application to do so is made- many in attendance thought that the hearing was itself for the previously requested zoning change.

Council voted unanimously to defer action to a later date.