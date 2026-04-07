© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge denies dismissal in case challenging Delaware escheat process

Delaware Public Media | By Bente Bouthier
Published April 7, 2026 at 8:02 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media
/
The Green

A case challenging Delaware’s process for seizing unclaimed property survives early dismissal.

Legal reps for managers of Delaware’s escheat funds argue the heirs of Rene Borquez lack standing to sue for property the state seized and liquidated.

A complaint filed in 2024 says “sometime after Borquez’s passing” managers of his estate realized “many shares” he purchased were escheated in Delaware. It argues the state’s Escheator, Assistant Director of Enforcement of the Office of Unclaimed Property, and Secretary of Finance “grossly misapplied” the state’s Unclaimed Property Law to seize and liquidate that portion of Borquez’s estate.

The state paid $2.6 million to compensate Borquez’s heirs, but their complaint argues it would take another $11 million to make them whole.

Delaware’s escheat managers argue Borquez’s estate managers knew or should have known about the estate, and the state followed its guidelines for informing of unclaimed property.

But federal District Court Judge Maryellen Nor-eye-ha eika “wasn’t convinced,” and says the case will move forward with fact-finding.

More than 6% of Delaware’s budget comes from Delaware’s ability to cash out on unclaimed property, or escheat. And the case continues as Gov. Matt Meyer’s budget plans to move more escheat dollars to the state’s general fund. SOC
Tags
Politics & Government Escheatfederal funding
Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
See stories by Bente Bouthier
More from Delaware Public Media