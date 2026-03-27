Meyer pushes back on DEFAC replacement accusations, corporation revenue questions

Gov. Matt Meyer pushed back on accusations that he removed Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council member Mike Houghton for publicly questioning his administration this month.

On Delaware Public Media/WHYY's 'Ask Gov. Meyer," Meyer said he'd replaced other DEFAC members. He removed Houghton from his eight-year position as the council's chair, but kept him on to ease the administration's transition.

"We said, just for the sake of our state, let's get new blood on there," Meyer said.

During DEFAC’s March meeting, Houghton sought information on Delaware's corporate tax revenue, and then questioned why it wasn't available in reporting by WHYY.

Two days later, Houghton received an email from Meyer informing him that he would be replaced on the council.

When it comes to the corporate tax revenue numbers, Meyer said his administration is, "doing what is done in the ordinary course of financial reporting."

He said payments from LLCs and corporations are due March 1. And a lack of data on corporate tax revenue isn't unusual for the March DEFAC meeting. He said the final numbers are available in May and people can expect them then.

The council makes revenue and financial projections for Delaware that are used to create its budget.

And after news of Houghton's replacement on the council, several lawmakers spoke out, that they perceived the move as a chilling of speech.

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Sokola, a former DEFAC member who served with Houghton, said: "I don't think it's a good time to switch somebody when they've asked questions. As I said in my statement, that's our job."

Meyer said the decision was about delivering results.

"I don't govern for optics," Meyer said. "I govern for people."

Sokola said turnover is fine, and but it’s unusual not to acknowledge a long-time member’s last meeting.

"I would also say that Mike Houghton doesn't serve on– or didn't serve on DEFAC for optics," he said. "He wanted to make sure he got right numbers."

Sokola said he hopes it's not indicative of a pattern. And the state is looking at uncertain economic variables, like the US war in Iran.

"I hope is that this is an unnecessary distraction," he said. "That we can all move forward and get good information."