Delaware state employees will take part in AI training to increase efficiency and improve services

Delaware state employees will receive artificial intelligence training.

The state is launching the training with a focus on responsible, effective and ethical use of AI across state government - reflecting ongoing work led by the Delaware Artificial Intelligence Commission.

The curriculum - Responsible AI for Public Professionals - is a three-part training and will be done via the state’s online learning platform – the Delaware Learning Center.

The first part covers the state’s Generative Artificial Intelligence or GenAI Policy, Jim Robinson – director of training and HR solutions with the Delaware Human Resources – explains the other two parts.

"And then we have two other classes -online classes - that we partnered with a company called InnovativeUS,” said Robinson. “And the first course is using Generative AI in government. So it is gives the end users and employees how this capability can be used, especially in our environment - state government. And then the second piece is understanding the risk and building resilience."

Robinson notes the training isn’t required for everyone.

"It's mandatory for executive branch employees, but it's available to the other two branches of government, judicial and legislative. Available, meaning go into our Delaware. Learning Center, that's our learning management system. They can go find it, request it and complete it," said Robinson.

The training in total takes approximately an hour and 45 minutes.