When the Rehoboth Beach Patrol kicks off its 105th summer season, there will be a new captain

Rehoboth Beach Patrol has a new captain.

Nico Caceras is the new patrol’s new captain, taking over from Jeff Giles. Giles will serve as Administrative Chief and officially retire after this summer.

Caceras explains how Giles will assist him this summer.

"And he'll still help me out with budgeting and a lot of the processes and procedures of the city,” said Caceras. “So it definitely takes a lot off my shoulders rather than having everything dumped on me at once with no training, it makes it more manageable. So it helps out a lot."

Caceras is no stranger to the Rehoboth Beach Patrol. He started as a 10-year-old in Rehoboth Beach’s Junior Lifeguard program then tried out to be an official patrol member in 2014.

He has served as veteran guard, lieutenant and, since 2021, as chief of daily operations.

Giles called Caceras his right-hand man, supervising leadership teams and running day-to-day operations. He adds Caceras has earned the respect and admiration of the entire patrol.

Caceras says the goal is to keep things running smoothly.

"I'm just looking to continue the tradition. We've got a great reputation. We've got a good future ahead of us, and it's not just me, it's our whole group from the chiefs who are very good at what they do, to the lieutenants who are just awesome on the beach being able to be leaders out in the field," said Caceras.

The Rehoboth Beach Patrol’s 105th summer season starts on Saturday, May 23.