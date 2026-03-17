March revenue estimate offers slight bump to Delaware's budget bottom line

Delaware's budget bottom line sees a modest bump in the latest estimate by the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council.

The Council added more than $39 million to the state’s coffers in current fiscal year projections compared to its December estimate.

The slight boost to revenue comes from gains in some FY 2026 numbers. DEFAC sees personal income tax collection for 2026 up about $20 million dollars from its December meeting.

DEFAC also projects a $17 million bump in the state’s gross receipts in the current fiscal year, along with a $12 million increase in corporate income tax revenue, and a $9 million increase in lottery revenue.

Projected revenue for fiscal year 2027 is slightly down from December by about $5 million.

That drop off comes from corporate income tax, tax on company shareholder profits and interest, tax on business income, and bank franchise tax.

The number of incorporated entities in Delaware grew from 2.1 million in 2024 to 2.2 million in 2025, according to its Department of State. But it does not specify the type of corporations these are or their size.

The new estimates leave the state with $7.13 billion available to send in its 2027 budget - up approximately $34 million from the December estimate Gov. Matt Meyer used to develop his budget proposal.

DEFAC meets again in May ahead of the Joint Finance Committee’s May and June budget markup.