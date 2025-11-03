Cottage community project in Georgetown draws opposition

Georgetown Town Council hears pushback to proposed ordinance changes for small cottage communities.

The city’s planning committee recently backed ordinance changes to allow building cottage homes in Georgetown as part of efforts to address affordable housing. Current code doesn’t explicitly allow for that type of land usage.

But public comments about the changes at last week's Town Council meeting were largely negative, with opponents concerned about the proposed lot's location being next to other homes, as well as who the housing is targeting.

Georgetown resident Linda Dennis was among those speaking out.

“We’ve dealt a number of blows to our community in terms of livability, people wanting to live here, property values. So, while you all gave a very convincing presentation, you failed to read the people in the room." she said.

Town community development director Brian Olszak says these homes are not meant to directly combat homelessness, but instead address the “missing middle.”

“This is closer to the market rate housing than it is to housing for homeless individuals. This type of housing is really designed as workforce housing, affordable housing, housing that's affordable to someone without really any subsidizing available.” he told DPM.

The proposed cottages are distinct from tiny homes, which are smaller on average.

They are also different from Springboard Delaware’s pallet village in Georgetown. The pallet village is transitional housing to address homelessness, something developer Little Living LLC says is not a priority of the proposed cottage homes.

The proposed homes would be available for rent, with prices listed by Little Living as anywhere from $950 to $1,200; those prices are also inclusive of utilities.

Little Living also has plans to build more cottages elsewhere in the state and aims to offer those up for direct purchase.

Those applying to live in these homes, if built, would have to pass qualification checks including a steady income, no history of substance abuse, and no sex offenses or registration requirements.

Councilman Penuel Barrett says he isn't hearing any support for cottage homes, and feels Georgetown is going in the “wrong direction” by pushing initiatives like this and Springboard Delaware’s pallet village.

Town Council will accept public comments on the village for another two weeks.