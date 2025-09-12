Georgetown to consider zoning code amendments to provide cottage home guidelines.

Although many refer to them as “tiny homes”, Georgetown’s language uses cottage homes, which Georgetown Town Manager Gene Dvornick explains is because these structures are double the size of a tiny home on average, and aptly fit the appearance.

“The models that we currently have do not have front porches however we will be requiring those as part of our ordinance in our design guidelines. So it really will look more like a cottage that you would see in the mountains or some other place you might be visiting." he told DPM.

Tiny Living LLC

The 22 homes will range from one, two, or three bedrooms and come in anywhere from 450 sq ft to 850 sq ft, according to a project description.

Dvornick says these homes could be another tool to combat homelessness.

The buildings will be managed by Milford based Tiny Living, who lists the monthly rent cottage projects at between 900 and 1000 dollars, with utilities included.

Dvornick says the proposed zoning code amendments clarify the law and follow guidance provided by an affordable housing task force.

“So, this is a step in that direction, not necessarily reforming the zoning but adding the zoning and the ability to do something that does fill that need for affordable work force type housing.” he said.

Dvornick adds the amendments are needed because currently, there’s no guidance that pertains to the cottage homes’ unique building layout. Developments involve a relatively small plot of land with multiple buildings on it, each complete with utility services.

The Georgetown Planning Committee will hear public comment and make recommendations to town council during its September 17th meeting.

The project start date is listed as Q4 of 2025, pending approval from the town council. The project is expected to cost over $2 million dollars in total.